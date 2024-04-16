UPSC 2023 Toppers Share Preparation Strategy

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023 on Tuesday. Aditya Srivastava secured the first position, followed by Animesh Pradhan in second place, and Donuru Ananya Reddy in third. A total of 180 candidates have been selected for IAS. Around 37 have been shortlisted for IFS and 200 for IPS. Besides this, around 613 candidates have been selected for Central Services Group 'A' and 113 have been selected for Group 'B' Services.

Ayan Jain, from Bhopal who has secured the 16th rank in the UPSC 2023 exam, credits his success to his parents, teachers and seniors. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Jain said that since this was his last attempt, he tried not to make the mistakes of his previous attempts.

"I analysed the exam, went through previous years' questions, and then strategised my way forward. This was my third attempt so I obviously learnt from the mistakes I made in the first two. My parents, teachers and seniors have played a very important role in the preparation for the exam. I credit my parents, my teachers, and my seniors for this. They have all played a very important role," added Mr Jain.

Nazia Parveen, a student of RCA, Jamia Millia Islamia, has scored rank 670 in the UPSC 2023 exam. Emphasising that there is no substitute for hardwork and aspirants must learn from their mistakes. Ms Parveen said she could not clear the exam in the first three attempts and then joined RCA at Jamia Millia Islamia.

"This was my fourth attempt since I could not qualify the last three attempts. I want to say that there is no substitute for hard work and you should not lose hope. You should learn from your mistakes," she says.

Prerna Singh from Delhi, a student of RCA, Jamia Millia Islamia, who scored rank 271 in the UPSC 2023 exam also qualified the UPSC in her fourth attempt. Ms Singh credited her success to her mother and friends. "This was my fourth attempt. I am happy and grateful. There are stages which are disheartening, but in the end, it's all about why you decided to go for it in the first place. My friends and mother have motivated me a lot for each attempt I have given."

As per the official notification, appointment to the various services have been made as per the number of vacancies available.