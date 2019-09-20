UP Students To Discuss Article 370, Triple Talaq On Gandhi Jayanti

Students in Uttar Pradesh will discuss Article 370, triple talaq on October 2

Uttar Pradesh school students will discuss the revocation of Article 370 and the act of triple talaq during competitions held to mark Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The state's Culture Department decided on the two topics for the debates and has also declared an award for the best speech.

All government and private schools have been asked to participate in the competitions, which will include debates, essay writing and drawing. Abrogation of Article 370 and triple talaq will be topics for debates and speeches by school students from Class 9-12.

Other topics for debate chosen by the government include 'Non-violence-- a solution to terrorism and naxalism' and 'Root cause of India's problems is population explosion'.

For essay writing, the topics are - 'Our clear message, plastic free Uttar Pradesh' and 'Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy and thoughts'. Students participating in drawing competitions will have to choose any one from the three - 'Prosperity from cleanliness', 'Non-violence', and 'Pollution-water, land and air'.

Jitendra Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Culture Department, said: "Competitions are open to all students, across all secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh. The event is being held in collaboration with secondary education department with support from Commissioners and District Magistrates."

He said that such competitions were held during Kumbh and students participated in big numbers. The best three entries in all events will be awarded. He added that the event will be held at the district and regional level.

The top three from schools will participate at the district level. The top three schools from each district will participate at the regional level and names of winners will be submitted to the Culture Department.

