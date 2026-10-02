Over 70,000 Teachers In Uttar Pradesh Likely To Get Promotion Ahead Of Assembly Elections

UP Primary Teachers Promotion: Ahead of Diwali and the assembly polls in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is expected to promote over 70,000 teachers working under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department, with the process reportedly receiving the go-ahead. The teachers have been waiting for promotions for nearly 10 years.

The promotion process is now close to the final stage, with instructions reportedly issued to complete it on time. If the process goes ahead as planned, teachers who have been on the same post for several years could get relief. Their salaries are also expected to increase following the promotions.

Which Teachers Are Eligible For Promotion?

Assistant teachers in primary schools are expected to be promoted to the post of principal or appointed as assistant teachers in junior basic schools.

Similarly, teachers working in junior basic schools are expected to be promoted to the post of principal or other higher positions.

Promotion Process To Be Digitised

The seniority list has been a major hurdle in the promotion process for primary teachers over the past few years. To address this, the entire process is now being digitised.

At the district level, the Basic Education Officer will prepare the final seniority list, following which teachers will be allowed to raise objections. The final promotion list will be released after considering the objections.

Recruitment For 12,405 Primary Teacher Posts Underway

The recruitment drive for 12,405 primary teacher posts in Uttar Pradesh is currently underway. Candidates can apply until October 15.

There have been protests over the number of vacancies, as lakhs of candidates in the state are expecting more openings. They have been waiting for the announcement for a long time and are demanding that the number of vacancies be doubled.