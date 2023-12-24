UP Police Hiring 60,000 Constables, Application Process Begins On December 27

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Applicants with Class 10 and 12 pass degrees are eligible to apply.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a notification for the recruitment of 60,244 constable posts. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official site at uppbpb.gov.in. The application process will begin on December 27, with a deadline set for January 16, and modification will be allowed until January 18. Of the total positions, 24,102 posts are unreserved, 6,024 vacancies for EWS, 16,264 for OBC, 12,650 for SC, and 1,204 for ST. The application fee is Rs 400.

Eligibility criteria:

Those possessing Class 10 and Class 12 pass degrees are eligible to apply for the post.

Age limit:

Applicants' age should be between 18 and 22 years. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories will be given relaxation in the upper age limit. The maximum age for female applicants is 25 years.



Check official notification here

Recruitment process:

The recruitment process includes a written exam. It will carry a total of 300 marks with multiple-choice questions. The total duration of the paper will be 2 hours. The exam will consist of questions from General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence, and Logical Ability. A total of 150 questions will be asked in the paper. Also, there will be negative marking of one-fourth marks for wrong answers.

Physical standard test:

Candidates who qualify for the written exam will have to appear for the physical standard test. Male candidates should be at least 168 cm in height. For the ST category, it is 160 cm. For men, the width of the chest should be 79 cm and 84 cm when inflated. For the ST category, it is 77 cm and 82 cm respectively. The height of female candidates should be at least 152 cm. For women belonging to the ST category, the height should be 147 cm. The weight should be at least 40 kg.

Physical efficiency test:

Successful candidates in the standard test will have to undergo a physical efficiency test, in which male candidates will have to complete a 4.8 km run in 25 minutes, and women will have to complete a 2.4km run in 14 minutes. Candidates will be selected based on a merit list prepared from the marks obtained in the written examination.