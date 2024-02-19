UP Police Constable Exam: Social Media Buzzes With Paper Leak Claims, Board Denies Allegations

UP Police Constable Exams 2024: Social media users have shared screenshots of papers from WhatsApp on X.

A massive uproar erupted on social media over the alleged leak of the UP Police constable exam paper. Candidates who took the exam on February 17 during the second shift claim that the paper was leaked.

They have shared screenshots and images from WhatsApp on X, formerly Twitter, alleging that the UP Police constable paper was shared among aspirants. However, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPPRB) has refuted these claims, stating that preliminary investigations suggest some individuals are manipulating Telegram's edit feature to spread false rumors about paper leaks.

"Preliminary investigation found that individuals are using Telegram's edit facility to cheat and spread misconceptions about paper leaks on social media. The Board and UP police are monitoring these incidents and thoroughly investigating their sources," the UPPPRB said in a post on X.

प्रारंभिक जांच में पाया गया कि अराजक तत्वों द्वारा ठगी के लिए Telegram की Edit सुविधा का प्रयोग कर सोशल मीडिया पर पेपर लीक संबंधी भ्रम फैलाया जा रहा है।बोर्ड एवं @Uppolice इन प्रकरणों की निगरानी के साथ इनके सोर्स की गहन जांच कर रहा है।

परीक्षा सुरक्षित एवं सुचारू रूप से जारी है। — Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (@upprpb) February 18, 2024

"An issue related to faulty printing in some pages of the question paper has been recognised from a center in Varanasi. The Board has taken the matter seriously and necessary action is being taken. Candidates can also submit their representation in this regard to the board office," it stated.

The Board is always committed to maintaining the transparency and integrity of each of its examinations. After the successful completion of the examination at a large level, the unverified news being trended will be thoroughly verified by the Board with the help of UP Police. Candidates should be confident, it said.

Expressing dismay, a user on X questioned the competency of the UP government in conducting secure exams, noting previous instances of leaks in RO and ARO exams.

"In this way, is the UP government conducting exams in which every exam paper is getting leaked? It happened to RO and ARO, and now it has happened to UPP too! Strong investigation needed," a user posted.

The police have apprehended 14 individuals in Ballia district for suspected cheating during the ongoing exam. Among those arrested were three individuals impersonating police constable candidates.

Across various districts, including Etah, Mau, Prayagraj, Siddharthanagar, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Firozabad, Kaushambi, Hathras, Jhansi, Varanasi, Agra, Kanpur, Ballia, Deoria, and Bijnor, state police have detained over 100 individuals in the past two days for alleged impersonation and cheating during the UP Police constable recruitment exam.

The UP Police constable exams were held on February 17 and 18 in two shifts: the first from 10 am to 12 noon and the second from 3pm to 5pm. This examination aims to recruit 60,244 male and female police constables.