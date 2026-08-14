UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Ends Today, Check Revised Schedule

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has extended the registration window for the first round of UP NEET UG 2026 counselling. Eligible candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes under the state quota can complete their online registration and upload documents today, August 14, 2026, until 2 pm.

The registration fee and security money can be deposited until 5 pm today. The extended schedule applies to admissions to government and private medical and dental colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have not completed the process should submit their applications and make the required payment before the respective deadlines.

Click here: UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling Revised Schedule

UP NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Registration Ends Today

As per the revised schedule issued by the DGME Uttar Pradesh, candidates should complete the following activities within the prescribed time:

Online registration and document upload: August 13 from 11 am to August 14 until 2 pm.

August 13 from 11 am to August 14 until 2 pm. Registration fee and security money: August 13 from 11 am to August 14 until 5 pm.

The counselling process covers MBBS and BDS seats in government and private medical and dental colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Where to Check Updates?

Candidates can access information related to UP NEET UG 2026 counselling through the official websites mentioned in the notice:

The authorities have advised candidates to regularly check these websites for further counselling updates and instructions. Help can also be sought through the helpline numbers provided in the official notice.