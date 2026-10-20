UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling Schedule Out: Check Important Dates

UP NEET PG 2026 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has released the dates for the first round of UP NEET PG 2026 counselling for admission to MD, MS, Diploma and DNB courses under the state quota.

According to the official notification, the registration process for round 1 will begin on October 21, 2026 at 2 pm and the last date to register is October 26, 2026 at 11 am.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Check the important dates for the UP NEET PG round 1 counselling session:

Online registration starts: October 21, 2026

Last date to register: October 26, 2026

Merit list declaration, online choice-filling process: October 26, 2026

Online choice filling closes: October 30, 2026

Seat allotment result: November 2, 2026

The allotment letter download and the admission process will be done between November 3 to 7, 2026 and November 12 and 13, 2026.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2026: Steps to Register

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register for the UP NEET PG round 1 counselling session:

Step 1: The first step is to visit the official website, upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the UP NEET PG Counselling registration link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents.

Step 4: Pay the required registration fee

Step 5: Submit the form and save it for future reference.

For more such upcoming updates and announcements related to UP NEET PG Counselling 2026 candidates must regularly visit the official websites, upneet.gov.in and dgme.up.gov.in.

