UP Students Miss NEET Exam Due To Wrong Location Displayed On Google Maps

A wrong location displayed on Google Maps caused difficulties for some NEET aspirants in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Sunday as they could not reach their examination centres on time and missed the medical entrance test.

Faizan Ali, a resident of Sambhal, said he relied on Google Maps to locate his examination centre. According to him, the navigation service showed an incorrect location for RN Inter College, leading him to the wrong venue. As he arrived at the actual centre after the stipulated reporting time, he was denied entry to the examination hall.

Faizan's father, Ikram, said his son had been preparing for the NEET examination for a long time and the family had high hopes of his performance. He expressed concern that the alleged error could cost the student an entire academic year and demanded appropriate action by the authorities concerned.

Another candidate, Sarthak, also reportedly failed to reach his examination centre on time after being misled by an incorrect location on Google Maps. He, too, was denied entry after the reporting time had passed.

After learning about the issue, administrative officials spoke with the affected students and their families.

Students and parents said hardworking candidates should not have to suffer because of technical glitches. They urged authorities to find a suitable solution to ensure that such incidents do not adversely affect students' futures.

In a similar case of Google Maps glitch earlier this month, five members of a family from Greater Noida were rescued after their car got stuck in a deep drain in the Hapur district while they were following a route suggested by Google Maps.

According to officials, the family had taken an alternative route after a road closure and inadvertently drove into a waterlogged roadside drain.`

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)