UP NEET 2018: Second Round Counselling Choice Filling To Begin On August 10

UPDGME has released the schedule for the second round of counselling for admission to state quota seats. The choice filling process will begin on August 10, 2018. Candidates who have taken admission in the first round of counselling have time till August 8 to resign their seats at the concerned college. The counselling process had been postponed earlier after the July 12 notice by MCC.

The choice filling process for second round counselling will begin on August 10 and end on August 12, 2018 at 4:00 pm.

UPDGME will release the allotment result for second round counselling on August 12 and 13 and candidates will have time to download their allotment letters from August 13 to August 17.

Students will have to report at the allotted college for admission from August 14 to August 18 (except on August 15).

While filling choice for the second counselling, it is mandatory to lock your choices.

All such students who had been allotted a seat in the first counselling and have already submitted original documents and admission fee, will have to produce the concerned receipt if they are allotted a seat in the second round. In case of a difference in admission fee, such candidates will have to submit the difference in the fee amount by way of demand draft at the concerned nodal centre.

