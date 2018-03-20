UP Government Says Won't Open New Engineering Colleges As 62% Seats Vacant

Replying to Samajwadi Party member Sanjay Garg's question on why such a large number of seats were vacant, Tondon said: "It happened because the previous government did not pay attention to infrastructure facilities and allowed opening of engineering colleges though they were not needed.
"We are ensuring that quality of education is maintained.
No new teachers were appointed in government engineering colleges after 2007. We have sanctioned Rs 200 crore for developing infrastructural facilities in government engineering colleges," he said.
He said to prevent the use of the name of a teacher in multiple colleges, the government was liking teachers' database with Aadhaar card while scholarships were also being linked with Aadhaar.
