UP Board Results 2026 Today At 4 PM: How To Check Class 10, 12 Scores On NDTV

UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Students can check and download their scorecards on ndtv.com.
UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Today: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026 today. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards at ndtv.com/education/results.
How To Check UP Board Results 2026 On NDTV Education Website
- Visit the NDTV Education website: ndtv.com/education/results
- Select the "Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026" tab
- Choose either the Class 10 or Class 12 result tab as required
- Enter the required credentials, such as name, email, phone number, state, board, class, stream, and roll number
- Submit the details
- Your result will be displayed on the screen
How To Check UP Board Results 2026 Through Official Website
- Students can follow these steps to check their results:
- Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in
- Click on the link for "UP Board High School Result 2026 (Class 10)" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026 (Class 12)" on the homepage
- A new page will open; enter your roll number and click on submit
- Your Class 10 or Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the online marksheet for future reference
The UPMSP will announce the results through a press conference. Following the declaration, result links will be activated on the official websites and other platforms. Students can access their marksheets by entering their login credentials.
Official Websites To Check Results
- upmsp.edu.in
- upresults.nic.in
Check Results Via SMS
- Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263
- Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263
Passing Marks
To pass the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Those who do not meet the minimum requirement will have the option to appear for compartment examinations.