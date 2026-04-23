UP Board Results 2026 Today At 4 PM: How To Check Class 10, 12 Scores On NDTV

UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Today: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results for 2026 today. Once declared, students will be able to check and download their scorecards at ndtv.com/education/results.

How To Check UP Board Results 2026 On NDTV Education Website

Visit the NDTV Education website: ndtv.com/education/results

Select the "Uttar Pradesh Board Exam Results 2026" tab

Choose either the Class 10 or Class 12 result tab as required

Enter the required credentials, such as name, email, phone number, state, board, class, stream, and roll number

Submit the details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

How To Check UP Board Results 2026 Through Official Website

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

Click on the link for "UP Board High School Result 2026 (Class 10)" or "UP Board Intermediate Result 2026 (Class 12)" on the homepage

A new page will open; enter your roll number and click on submit

Your Class 10 or Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen

Download the online marksheet for future reference

The UPMSP will announce the results through a press conference. Following the declaration, result links will be activated on the official websites and other platforms. Students can access their marksheets by entering their login credentials.

Official Websites To Check Results

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

Check Results Via SMS

Class 12: Type UP12 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263

Class 10: Type UP10 <space> Roll Number and send it to 56263

Passing Marks

To pass the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Those who do not meet the minimum requirement will have the option to appear for compartment examinations.