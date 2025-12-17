UP Board To Conduct Class 12 Practical Examinations In Two Phases

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education said that the class 12 practical examinations will be conducted in two phases across the state.

The first phase:

It will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2026.

January 29 and 30, 2026, have been excluded due to the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET).

Schools have been instructed not to conduct any other examinations during this period.

Academic holidays will be declared in schools on the specified dates.

This phase will cover districts under the Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti divisions.

The second phase:

The practical examinations will be held from February 2 to February 9, 2026.

This phase will cover districts under the Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur divisions.

Read the official notice here

The board said practical examinations will be conducted under the supervision of subject experts appointed by the Board and Proper records of the examinations will be maintained to ensure transparency. Marks will be uploaded online on the official UPMSP website.

Additionally, pre-board practical exams for Class 12 will be organised by schools in the first week of January 2026, while pre-board written exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in the second week of January 2026. There will be no changes in class 10 examination.

Annual examinations for Classes 9 and 11 will take place in the last week of January and the first week of February 2026. The Board has advised school principals to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines issued for the smooth conduct of examinations.