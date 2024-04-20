UP Board Results 2024 To Be Announced Today, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the results of the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examinations for 2024 today at 2 pm.



Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official websites: upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, result.upmsp.edu.in, by using their login credentials. Students will also have the option to check the board results using the SMS facility and DigiLocker.



The UPMSP concluded the evaluation process of answer sheets for both classes on March 30, 2024. Last year, the results for both Classes 10 and 12 were announced on April 25 for the academic year 2023-24.



According to the UPMSP, this year, a total of 29,47,311 students registered for the Class 10 board examination while 25,77,997 students registered for Class 12 examinations. The total number of students registered for the board exam in the last academic year was 55,25,308, with over 3 lakh students leaving the exams midway.



Last year, 89.78 per cent of students passed the High School exams while 75.52 per cent passed the Inter board exams. A minimum of 33 per cent marks is mandatory for qualifying the exams as per UPMSP norms.

