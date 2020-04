UP Board Answer Sheet Evaluation To Begin After Lockdown: Reports

UP Board will begin evaluation of answer copies after lockdown, reports suggest

Uttar Pradesh Board is expected to start the evaluation of board exam answer sheets from May 4, reports suggest. It is being reported that Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, in a meeting of state education ministers and HRD minister, also said that UP Board has adopted the NCERT curriculum and may think of limiting the syllabus as a one-time measure.

While UP Board had concluded board examinations before the lockdown began, it was unable to complete the evaluation process for board exam answer sheets. The minister, reportedly, said that UP Board will begin paper evaluation immediately after the lockdown ends for benefit of students.

He also said the while limiting the curriculum is not advisable, given the current circumstance, it can be considered if NCERT decides to limit the syllabus to 80% for this session.

Considering that UP Board will begin evaluation for board exam papers from May 4, speculations are rife that UP Board results 2020 will be released soon.

UP Board results, when announced, will be available on the UP Board's official result website, 'upresults.nic.in'.

Meanwhile, in the meeting held with state education ministers and HRD minister, several issues regarding school education was discussed. Measures being taken during the lockdown and roadmap for future was also discussed in the meeting. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia suggested that pending CBSE board exams should be cancelled and students should be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks.

