UP Board Result 2026 Class 10, 12 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is all set to announce Class 10 and 12 results today (April 23). Students will be able to check and download their scorecards on ndtv.com and official website at upmsp.edu.in and DigiLocker.

A total of 52,30,184 candidates registered for the examinations this year. Out of these, 27,50,843 students appeared for Class 10, while 24,79,341 students registered for Class 12.

The board conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from February 18 to March 12, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. The exams were held at 8,000 centres, including 596 government schools, 3,453 government-aided schools, and 3,984 self-financed secondary schools.

Steps To Download UP Board Results 2026

Visit the UP Board's official website, upmsp.edu.in .

. Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Enter the required details, such as your roll number and registration number.

Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen.

Download the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check results on NDTV's board results page:

Visit the NDTV Education portal at ( ndtv.com/education ).

). Navigate to the " Board Exam Results 2026 " section.

" section. Click on the link for "Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12th Exams Results 2026".

Enter your roll number and other required details.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your digital score (or marksheet) for future reference.

Here are the LIVE Updates of UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results