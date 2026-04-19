UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: When Where And How To Check

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026 soon before April 25 and the official confirmation for date can also be released anytime. Once declared, students will be able to check their results online through the official websites upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in using their roll number.

The Board says that updates related to the result date, time, direct link, pass percentage, toppers list, and detailed steps to check the results online and through alternative methods will be shared in real time.

UP Board Result 2025: Steps To Download

Visit the UP Board's official website, upmsp.edu.in .

. Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Enter the required details, such as your roll number and registration number.

Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen.

Download the provisional mark sheet for future reference.

The UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations began on February 24 and concluded on March 12. The evaluation process started on March 17. This year, a total of 54.37 lakh students registered for the UP Board exams, including 27.32 lakh for Class 10 and 27.05 lakh for Class 12.

Pass Criteria

To pass the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks will have the option to appear for compartment examinations.

Results On DigiLocker, UMANG App

Apart from official websites, results will also be available on DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in).

Students can also check their results via the UMANG app by logging in with their mobile number, searching for 'UP Board', and entering the required details.