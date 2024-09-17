University Of Queensland, IIT Delhi Round 2 Admission Process For Joint PhD Programme Begins

The University of Queensland (UQ), Australia, and the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) have started accepting Expressions of Interest for Round 2 of the Joint PhD Programme. Interested and eligible students can submit their Expressions of Interest online by visiting the official website, uqiitd.org, until 3 October 2024.

University Of Queensland, IIT Delhi Round 2 Admission: Schedule

Expressions of Interest close: October 3, 2024

Advisor shortlisting: October 8 - 30, 2024

Shortlisted applicants invited to interview: November 3 - 21, 2024

Offers sent: December 9, 2024

Deadline to accept offers: December 16, 2024

Cohort commences at IIT Delhi: Late December 2024

Cohort commences at UQ: January, 2025 (RQ1)

Joint PhD Programme

The UQ-IITD Research Academy's joint PhD programme offers scholars a Doctor of Philosophy degree jointly awarded by both UQ and IIT Delhi upon successful completion. This programme provides scholarships for students to study at two prestigious, research-intensive institutions on multidisciplinary projects. As part of the degree, students will have the opportunity to study in both Australia and India. Indian and international students will spend three years in India and one year in Australia, while Australian students will spend three years in Australia and one year in India.

Programme Duration

Maximum of 4 years (full-time)

Assessment

Students will have to submit a thesis of no more than 80,000 words. The research should represent a significant and original contribution to the discipline.

The official notification reads: "While it is not a requirement that all candidates possess a valid GATE, GRE, NET, or CSIR score (or scores from any competitive entrance test), it is expected that successful applicants will have a good score in any of these exams to be competitive."

University of Queensland, IIT Delhi Round 2 Admission: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, uqiitd.org/projects

Step 2. Select up to 2 PhD projects to apply for

Step 3. Fill out the required information

Step 4. Click on "Submit" and save the form

The selected student will be invited to submit a full application via UQ's Online Application (OLA) portal.