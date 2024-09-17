University Of Queensland, IIT Delhi Round 2 Admission Process For Joint PhD Programme Begins

University Of Queensland, IIT Delhi Round 2 Admission: Schedule
- Expressions of Interest close: October 3, 2024
- Advisor shortlisting: October 8 - 30, 2024
- Shortlisted applicants invited to interview: November 3 - 21, 2024
- Offers sent: December 9, 2024
- Deadline to accept offers: December 16, 2024
- Cohort commences at IIT Delhi: Late December 2024
- Cohort commences at UQ: January, 2025 (RQ1)
Joint PhD Programme
The UQ-IITD Research Academy's joint PhD programme offers scholars a Doctor of Philosophy degree jointly awarded by both UQ and IIT Delhi upon successful completion. This programme provides scholarships for students to study at two prestigious, research-intensive institutions on multidisciplinary projects. As part of the degree, students will have the opportunity to study in both Australia and India. Indian and international students will spend three years in India and one year in Australia, while Australian students will spend three years in Australia and one year in India.
Programme Duration
- Maximum of 4 years (full-time)
Assessment
Students will have to submit a thesis of no more than 80,000 words. The research should represent a significant and original contribution to the discipline.
The official notification reads: "While it is not a requirement that all candidates possess a valid GATE, GRE, NET, or CSIR score (or scores from any competitive entrance test), it is expected that successful applicants will have a good score in any of these exams to be competitive."
University of Queensland, IIT Delhi Round 2 Admission: Steps To Apply
- Step 1. Visit the official website, uqiitd.org/projects
- Step 2. Select up to 2 PhD projects to apply for
- Step 3. Fill out the required information
- Step 4. Click on "Submit" and save the form
The selected student will be invited to submit a full application via UQ's Online Application (OLA) portal.