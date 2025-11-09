University Of Barcelona Invites Applications From Economics Doctorates, Virtual Interviews To Be Held

UB School of Economics 2025: The University of Barcelona has invited applications for Postdoctoral and Assistant Professor positions at its School of Economics for the academic sessions beginning in September 2026. The interview will be held in virtual mode in mid-December and based on their performance, candidates will be called for seminars in January/February 2026. The last date to apply is December 1, 2025 and candidates with a doctorate degree can apply.

Candidates will be promoted to Assistant professor only upon favourable evaluations, while transitioning to Associate Professor requires both a favorable evaluation and governmental accreditation.

UB School of Economics 2026 Application: Documents And Detailed Required

You will be required to submit the following documents and details during the aplplication process:

Cover letter

Curriculum vitae

Job market paper

Additional paper (optional)

Contact information for references (optional)

Video presentation of job market paper (optional)

Letters of reference: 3

UB School of Economics Assitant Professor 2026: How To Apply For The Positions?

Visit the official application link econjobmarket.org/positions/12118.

Click on "Create one" to create your account for applying.

Submit the required details.

You will be successfully registered for the December virtual interview.

What Selected Candidates Will Be Required To Do?

Candidates are expected to show outstanding commitment to research and must have completed a PhD when taking up the position.

They will be expected to teach within both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, supervise student's work at any level, establish independent research programs recognised internationally, and actively participate in the school's research activities.