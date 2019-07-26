Kanwar Yatra: University, Colleges In Meerut To Stay Shut Till July 30

University, colleges in Meerut to stay shut till July 30 for Kanwar Yatra

All universities and colleges in the Meerut region will remain closed for four days beginning July 26, in the view of ongoing Kanwar Yatra.

In an ordered issued by Regional Higher Education Officer, Meerut, it is stated that both the government and non-government universities and colleges will be staying closed from July 26 to July 29 in view of Kanwar Yatra.

Owing to Maha Shivratri holiday on July 30, the Universities and Colleges will be opening on July 31.

Earlier on July 24, the Basic Education Officer of Meerut had ordered that all educational institutions, including schools and colleges in the district, would remain closed from July 25 to 30.

"All educational institutes- including schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres will remain closed from July 25 to July 30 in view of ''Kanwar Yatra-2019," Satendra Kumar, Basic Education Officer, Meerut had said.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva''s devotees. The Kanwarias (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga.

