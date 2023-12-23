University Body Introduces SMS/WhatsApp Facility In The SWAYAM Prabha Portal

To enhance student accessibility to SWAYAM Prabha, the University Grants Commission has introduced a new SMS/WhatsApp feature into the learning platform. The new added functionality has been designed to efficiently communicate information about the schedule for various subjects. As per the UGC, the new initiative will help in providing quality education in regions with limited digital or internet access.

The SMS facility is backed by an Al engine operating on the SWAYAM Prabha portal, ensuring that information is structured and shared with students in an organised manner.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the Higher Education Institutions to disseminate information about the new SMS/WhatsApp feature initiative among faculty members and students.

The SWAYAM Prabha initiative delivers high-quality educational content through Direct to Home (DTH) channels nationwide, 24/7, playing a crucial role in bridging the digital divide for students.

Recently, the number of channels in the SWAYAM Prabha initiative has increased from 22 to 40. Content for these channels is curated by various agencies of the Ministry of Education, including CEC/UGC, IITs and IGNOU. The content is delivered for both postgraduate (PG) and undergraduate (UG) levels, encompassing a wide array of courses across disciplines such as Arts, Science, Commerce, Performing Arts, Social Science, Humanities, Engineering Technology, Law, Agriculture, Health Science, Design, Apparel, and more.