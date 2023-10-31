University Body Introduces New Initiative To Bridge Industry-Academia Gap

Professor of Practice: The initiative aims to produce graduates equipped with practical skills.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises skill-based education to meet industry and economic demands, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced a new initiative aimed at integrating industry and professional expertise into academic institutions. The initiative introduces a new role called 'Professor of Practice' with the goal of infusing real-world experiences into classrooms and enhancing faculty resources in higher education institutions. The collaborative effort aims to produce graduates equipped with practical skills.

The initiative will attract experts from various fields, including engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, management, chartered accountancy (CA), commerce, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, legal profession, and public administration, into academic institutions.

UGC has initiated the process of bringing the industry and other professional expertise into the academic institutions through “Professor of Practice” appointments. Already more than 40 advertisements are posted on https://t.co/awkMcddl9I Please do visit. pic.twitter.com/3fBkk7YJ4H — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) October 30, 2023

Eligibility:

Experts who have made significant contributions in various fields, such as engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, commerce, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, legal profession, community development, panchayati raj, rural development, watershed development, water harvesting, organic farming, small green energy systems, municipal planning, community participation, gender budgeting/planning, inclusive development of tribals, and public administration, among others, are eligible for the role of Professor of Practice.

They should have at least 15 years of service/experience in their specific profession or role, preferably at a senior level.

Formal academic qualifications are not mandatory, and these experts are exempt from the usual publication and eligibility criteria for faculty recruitment at the Professor level. However, they must possess the skills required for their specified duties and responsibilities.

Conditions:

The engagement of Professors of Practice will be for a fixed term.

It will not affect the number of sanctioned posts in a university/college or the recruitment of regular faculty members.

The position is not open to current or retired teaching professionals.

Professors of Practice can be engaged in one of the following categories: funded by Industries, funded by HEIs from their own resources, or on an Honorary basis.

Remuneration:

The remuneration for Professors of Practice is determined by HEIs from their own resources and is mutually agreed upon. It can be part-time or full-time engagement.

Procedure for selecting Professors of Practice:

Vice-chancellors/directors may seek nominations from eminent experts for Professor of Practice positions. Interested experts can also nominate themselves or be nominated by others, providing a detailed biodata and a brief description of their potential contributions to the HEI.

A selection committee, comprising two senior Professors from the HEI and one external member of prominence, will consider these nominations. Based on their recommendations, the Academic Council and the Executive Council or statutory bodies of the HEI will make the final decision regarding engagement.

Tenure:

The initial tenure may be up to one year, with the possibility of extensions. HEIs will assess the performance and contribution of Professors of Practice and decide on extensions. The maximum duration of service for a Professor of Practice at a given institution should not exceed three years, with the potential for a one-year extension in exceptional cases, making the total service period not exceed four years under any circumstances.