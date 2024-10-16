University Body Calls Applications For Global Space Exploration Conference 2025

Department of Space, Government of India has released a notification inviting applications from Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to participate in the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) 2025. The HEIs can visit the official website of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for detailed information.

The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) organises annual 'Global Conference' on specific themes of relevance to 'Space' in association with its member organisations. ISRO together with Astronautical Society of India (ASI) is hosting the "Global Space Exploration Conference - GLEX-2025" of IAF which is scheduled during May 7-9, 2025 at New Delhi.

Abstracts for the same can be submitted by November 7, 2024 through the IAF Restricted Area. The registration fees for Indian National is 250/ 300 Euros while that for Indian students is 60/8- Euros.

The GLEX programme is designed to encourage cooperation, share knowledge, promote international development and international relationships to enable exploration of outer space. It aims to bring together leaders and decision-makers within science and human exploration community viz. engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, educators, agency representatives and policy makers to discuss and connect. This event provides a unique platform to showcase India's capabilities in space technology and exploration while engaging with the global space community.

Distinguished Scientists, Engineers, Professors, Researchers, and domain experts from Academia, Research organisations, PSUs, industries, and start-ups are expected to participate.

Founded in 1951, IAF is the world's leading space advocacy body with 513 members from 78 countries, including all leading space agencies, companies, research institutions, universities, societies, associations, institutes and museums worldwide.



