Advertisement

University Body Calls Applications For Global Space Exploration Conference 2025

The Global Space Exploration Conference - GLEX-2025 of IAF is scheduled during May 7-9, 2025 at New Delhi.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
University Body Calls Applications For Global Space Exploration Conference 2025
ISRO with ASI is hosting the 'Global Space Exploration Conference - GLEX-2025'.
New Delhi:

Department of Space, Government of India has released a notification inviting applications from Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to participate in the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX) 2025. The HEIs can visit the official website of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for detailed information.

The International Astronautical Federation (IAF) organises annual 'Global Conference' on specific themes of relevance to 'Space' in association with its member organisations. ISRO together with Astronautical Society of India (ASI) is hosting the "Global Space Exploration Conference - GLEX-2025" of IAF which is scheduled during May 7-9, 2025 at New Delhi.

Abstracts for the same can be submitted by November 7, 2024 through the IAF Restricted Area. The registration fees for Indian National is 250/ 300 Euros while that for Indian students is 60/8- Euros.   

The GLEX programme is designed to encourage cooperation, share knowledge, promote international development and international relationships to enable exploration of outer space. It aims to bring together leaders and decision-makers within science and human exploration community viz. engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, educators, agency representatives and policy makers to discuss and connect. This event provides a unique platform to showcase India's capabilities in space technology and exploration while engaging with the global space community.

Distinguished Scientists, Engineers, Professors, Researchers, and domain experts from Academia, Research organisations, PSUs, industries, and start-ups are expected to participate.

Founded in 1951, IAF is the world's leading space advocacy body with 513 members from 78 countries, including all leading space agencies, companies, research institutions, universities, societies, associations, institutes and museums worldwide. 


 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Global Space Exploration Conference, GLEX 2025, International Astronautical Federation
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Applications Invited For NBEMS Diploma Final Theory December Examination 2024
University Body Calls Applications For Global Space Exploration Conference 2025
UK University Invites Applications For MBA In Fashion Business And Entrepreneurship
Next Article
UK University Invites Applications For MBA In Fashion Business And Entrepreneurship
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com