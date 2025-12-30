Union Public Service Commission Will Close Combined Defence Services 1 Applications Today

- The UPSC CDS 1 application window closes today, December 30 at 6 pm
- Candidates must apply online at upsconline.nic.in for the CDS 1 2026 exam
- Admit cards will be released shortly before the exam on April 12, 2026
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window for Combined Defence Services 1 today (December 30). Candidates can visit the official website upsconline.nic.in to apply for the posts. According to the commission the application window will be live on December 30 till 6 pm.
Following the application process the commission will shortly release the admit cards a few days before the examination that is scheduled for April 12, 2026.
Appliance fee:
- For General, Other Backward Class (Male): Rs 200
- For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Person with Benchmark Disability, and Female: Nil
- Payment can only be done through the online method.
Steps to apply:
Step 1: Go to UPSC's official website (upsc.gov.in).
Step 2: Select "CDS 1 2026 Registration."
Step 3: Fill out the Part 1 registration form with the relevant information.
Step 4: Complete Part 2 with the exam location, cost, and accompanying paperwork.
Step 5: After filling out the form, download the confirmation page.
Also Read | UGC-NET December 2025 Admit Card Released For January 2 Exam
About exam:
The UPSC CDS 1 2026 examination follows a pen-and-paper (offline) mode with questions available in both Hindi and English. For IMA, INA, and AFA, the exam consists of three papers: English (100 marks, 2 hours, 120 questions), General Knowledge (100 marks, 2 hours, 120 questions), and Elementary Mathematics (100 marks, 2 hours, 100 questions), with a negative marking of one-third marks deducted for each wrong answer.
For OTA, the examination includes two papers only, English and General Knowledge, each carrying 100 marks with a duration of 2 hours and 100 questions, making a total of 200 marks, and it is also conducted in offline mode with Hindi and English language options.