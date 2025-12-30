Union Public Service Commission Will Close Combined Defence Services 1 Applications Today

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application window for Combined Defence Services 1 today (December 30). Candidates can visit the official website upsconline.nic.in to apply for the posts. According to the commission the application window will be live on December 30 till 6 pm.

Following the application process the commission will shortly release the admit cards a few days before the examination that is scheduled for April 12, 2026.

Appliance fee:

For General, Other Backward Class (Male): Rs 200

For Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Person with Benchmark Disability, and Female: Nil

Payment can only be done through the online method.

Steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to UPSC's official website (upsc.gov.in).

Step 2: Select "CDS 1 2026 Registration."

Step 3: Fill out the Part 1 registration form with the relevant information.

Step 4: Complete Part 2 with the exam location, cost, and accompanying paperwork.

Step 5: After filling out the form, download the confirmation page.

About exam:

The UPSC CDS 1 2026 examination follows a pen-and-paper (offline) mode with questions available in both Hindi and English. For IMA, INA, and AFA, the exam consists of three papers: English (100 marks, 2 hours, 120 questions), General Knowledge (100 marks, 2 hours, 120 questions), and Elementary Mathematics (100 marks, 2 hours, 100 questions), with a negative marking of one-third marks deducted for each wrong answer.

For OTA, the examination includes two papers only, English and General Knowledge, each carrying 100 marks with a duration of 2 hours and 100 questions, making a total of 200 marks, and it is also conducted in offline mode with Hindi and English language options.