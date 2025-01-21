Union Budget 2025: Experts Expect Increased Funding For NEP Implementation

The Union Budget 2025-26, to be presented on February 1, will be crucial for shaping the future of India's education system. With the BJP-led NDA government starting its third term, improving education and skill development continues to be a priority, especially with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in focus.

"The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) is a key focus area for the government, particularly in digital education and skill development. The budget is expected to allocate increased funding towards these initiatives, which are crucial for modernising India's educational landscape," said Poshak Agrawal, Co-founder of Athena Education.

In the 2024 Budget, the government allocated Rs 1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skill development, with the Department of School Education and Literacy receiving the largest share of Rs 73,498 crore. India has also consistently spent over 4% of its GDP on education since 2015. However, the NEP aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50% by 2035. To achieve this, the 2025 Budget must provide the necessary support.

Mr Sumit Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, emphasised the need for investments in digital infrastructure. "Enhancing digital infrastructure, such as expanding high-speed internet connectivity, establishing modernised classrooms, and creating accessible online learning platforms, will help bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access to quality education across rural and underserved urban areas," he said.

Improving teacher training is another critical aspect of the NEP. "The government has previously emphasised the importance of allocating sufficient funds for teacher training and capacity-building programs under the NEP," said Mr Anthony Fernandes, Founder of Shaalaa.com.

Mr Vinu Warrier, Managing Partner of eduVelocity, also emphasised teacher training, saying, "We absolutely hope that the government allocates sufficient funds for teacher training and capacity-building programs under the NEP."

The 2025 Union Budget offers a key opportunity to help achieve the goals of the NEP. By focusing on digital education, skill development, and teacher training, the Budget can play an important role in improving India's education system for the future.