UNESCO To Launch International Year Of The Periodic Table Of Chemical Elements

Events will be held in 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the organisation periodic table

The International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements will be launched today at UNESCO's Headquarters, Paris. According to a statement from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), events and activities will be held throughout the year to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the organisation of the periodic table by Russian scientist Dmitri Mendeleev, one of the fathers of modern chemistry.

The Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, will open the event with Mikhail Kotyukov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, Pierre Corvol, President of France's Académie des Sciences, and Andrey Guryev, CEO of PhosAgro.

The event will bring together scientists, representatives of the private sector.

It will feature a lecture on the “Periodic Table for Society and the Future” by the Professor Ben Feringa, 2016 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry.

At the launch, UNESCO will present its educational initiative, 1001 Inventions: Journeys from Alchemy to Chemistry.

Consisting of educational material and science experiments to help young people improve their understanding of chemistry and its numerous uses, the initiative will be brought to schools around the world during 2019, the UNESCO statement said.

Click here for more Education News