UNESCO Invites Applications For Fellowship Programme In Engineering, Check Details

Ministry of Education has released a notification regarding nominations invited for the UNESCO/ Poland Co-sponsored fellowships programme in Engineering, cycle 2024.

The nominations have been called by the UNESCO Headquarters, Paris. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications to the Ministry of Education by April 29, 2024. The applications will thereafter be forwarded to the UNESCO headquarters, Paris, France. The complete details are available on the official website of the Ministry of Education.

As per the fellowship programme, around thirty fellowships will be awarded to eligible candidates in the field of Science, Technology and Engineering. The selected fellows will be given the opportunity to undertake an individual research programme for a duration of six months between 1 October 2024 and 31 March 2025.

An official notification by UNESCO reads, " Within the framework of the UNESCO/Poland Co-Sponsored Fellowships Programme in Engineering, edition 2024, the Polish National Commission for UNESCO and the UNESCO Chair for Science, Technology, and Engineering Education at the AGH University of Krakow have placed at the disposal of UNESCO thirty (30) fellowships in the field of Sclence, Technology and Engineering for the benefit of a number of invited Member States. The selected fellows will be given the opportunity to undertake an individual research programme for a duration of six (6) months between 1 October 2024 and 31 March 2025."

This programme is offered in open competition. Only the candidates who meet the criteria and the required qualifications as stipulated in the annexes will be selected. The applications should reach the headquarters by May 10, 2024.