Undergraduate Entrance Examination For Design 2027: Check Registration Dates, Steps To Apply

UCEED 2027 Exam: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is expected to start the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2027 registration process by October 1, 2026. Along with the registration process, the exam-conducting body will also release the detailed exam notification on the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED 2027 exam date has already been announced on the portal, the examination is set to be conducted on January 17, 2027. A total of only 5 IITs offer design courses at the UG level through the UCEED exam 2027 - IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Roorkee. The Indian Institute of Information Technology - Jabalpur, also offers a B.Des course through the UCEED entrance exam.

Once the exam-conducting body releases the information brochure, candidates will be able to check the exam details such as dates, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, syllabus, admit card, and tentative result date.

UCEED Application Form 2027: Steps to Apply

The UCEED 2027 registration process is yet to start, meanwhile, candidates can check the steps to fill the application form once released:

Step 1: The first step is to visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: After that click on the registration link present on the homepage.

Step 3: To successfully register for the exam, applicants need to fill in the required details such as email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Once submitted, the login details will be sent to the registered email ID.

Step 5: Now, using the login credentials, applicants need to fill in the personal, academic details.

Step 6: Select the exam centre and upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the required application fee to successfully register for the exam.

Once completed the application form candidates must download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

UCEED 2027 Eligibility Criteria

Before applying for the exam, all the candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria thoroughly.

The candidate should have been born on or after October 1, 2001, if belonging to the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category and born on or after October 1, 1996, if belonging to the SC, ST or PwD category to be eligible for the exam.

Candidates must have passed in all subjects in class 12th to appear for the UCEED exam 2027.

Applicants from all the streams such as Science, Commerce and Humanities are eligible to take the exam.

Only two attempts are allowed to candidates for the UCEED paper and it must be done consecutively.

The UCEED score is only valid for one year and only for admission in the same corresponding academic year.

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents such as passport-size photograph, signature, qualification certificate, EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST or PwD certificate, if applicable, ready at the time of the registration process.