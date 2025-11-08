UN Opens Applications For 2025 Young Professionals Programme Exam; Check Details

UN Young Professionals Programme Exam: The United Nations has begun accepting applications for the 2025 Young Professionals Programme (YPP) Exam, a global recruitment initiative aimed at selecting highly qualified individuals to begin their careers as international civil servants with the UN Secretariat. The last date to apply is December 14, 2025.

The YPP includes a competitive entrance examination followed by professional development opportunities for selected candidates.



The programme is conducted once a year across specific subject areas, based on the organisation's requirements. Only nationals of participating countries can apply. The list of eligible countries varies annually. Interested candidates must apply through the Inspira platform.

Applicants are encouraged to refer to the YPP Exam Cycles for an overview of the process.

Eligibility

To apply, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Nationality: Must hold citizenship of a participating country.

Education: Minimum first-level university degree (Bachelor's or equivalent) relevant to the exam.

Age: Must be 32 years or younger in the examination year.

Language: Fluency in English or French is required.

Application Steps

Confirm Eligibility

Review the basic criteria before applying.

Applicants are advised to watch the YPP Application Guide videos and check the UN Applicant Guide on Inspira before submitting.

Selection and Evaluation

Applications are screened based on nationality, age, education and language proficiency.

If more than 90 applicants from the same country qualify in an exam area, they are ranked based on:

Highest level of education

Knowledge of UN official languages

Relevant professional experience

Up to 90 candidates per country and exam area may proceed to the first exam stage. A maximum of 60 may move to the second stage. All applicants will be notified of their results.

Exam Timeline (Tentative)

June-July: Application submission

August-October: Screening of applications; notification of eligibility

November-March: Online examinations, evaluation

April-June: Interview stage and final results

Exam Structure

The exam generally consists of the following stages:

Online Exam - Stage 1

Multiple-choice questions (general and specialized); approx. two hours; available in English or French.

Online Exam - Stage 2

Open-ended, specialised questions; approximately 2-2.5 hours.

Some questions must be answered in English or French, while others may be answered in any official UN language.

Interview

Competency-based interview conducted via video conference for those who clear the written assessment.

Candidates granted access to the UN Online Examinations & Tests System will receive preparation material, including sample questions, reading lists, and platform navigation guidance.