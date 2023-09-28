Applications Invited For Appointment Of United Nations Staff Member, Check Details To Apply

United Nations.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has invited applications for Young Professionals Programme 2023 to improve the geographical representation of the Secretariat and to promote gender balance at international professional level.

All the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) are asked to share applications for interested and eligible candidates to the Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO.

A maximum of 15 qualified applications which fall under the required eligible criteria should be submitted by October 31, 2023. The applications can be submitted at YPP@unesco.orq. The copy of the candidate's resume of not more than one page should either be in the English or the French language.

Eligibility criteria

Nationals applying for the applications should be of non-represented or under-represented Member States of UNESCO as of July 2023. The candidates must not be more than 32 years of age by December 31, 2023.

They must hold an advanced university degree (Master's or equivalent), with a specialisation or a major in areas such as Natural Sciences; Social and Human Sciences; International Cooperation and Development; Human Resources Management; Business Administration; Psychology; Law; Audit; Finance; Accounting: Media; Journalism; Public Information; Cultural Policies and Development; International Relations and Political Sciences.

The applicants must have excellent knowledge of either English or French. Knowledge of both working languages will be an asset. Relevant professional experience of previous jobs ay be an asset however it is not an essential requirement.

Selection process

After a thorough review of applications and an assessment, including video interviews and/or a written test, short-listed candidates will be interviewed by an Interview Panel.

Selected candidates will be appointed as UNESCO staff members on a regular fixed, term contract at the P-1/P-2 level. Assignments may be either at headquarters or in a field office. The renewal of their contract will depend on the evaluation of their performance during the 9-month probationary period.

During the first 12 months of service, the young professionals will have the opportunity to work with a mentor who will support them at the start of their assignment. Furthermore, the professionals will be given the opportunity to participate in trainings on various and relevant UNESCO's areas.