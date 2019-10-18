ULTS, Dutch Research Firm TNO Join Hands For Consultancy, Training Services

ULCCS Group CEO Raveendran Kasthuri signing the MoU with TNO principal strategist Jan Wester at Kochi.

UL Technology Solutions (ULTS), a subsidiary of Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Netherlands Organisation for applied scientific research, TNO, for long-term consultancy and training services.

The collaboration will be in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cyber security and IoT-based solutions for crowd management, water management, utilities, geo-based solutions and agri-food and smart cities.

ULCCS Group CEO Raveendran Kasthuri signed the MoU with TNO principal strategist Jan Wester at hotel Grand Hyatt here on Thursday.

TNO is planning to work intensively with the state government in realising a world-class IoT-ecosystem in Kerala that can develop and mature while solving societal challenges, aimed at creating local value and jobs, according to a statement released by ULCCS.

The strategy includes developing public real estate locations like campuses or stadiums into living labs, the release said.

These labs will function as a compact pressure cooker to develop new services and products in a fully operational setting.

The field labs will be connected to state-wide programmes with a strong IoT component, giving the ecosystem the chance to develop on local challenges and come up with home-made solutions.

To succeed, ULTS will be the main partner to execute and implement these smart solutions in large projects in and outside Kerala. TNO and ULTS will also jointly engage in projects outside Kerala.

ULTS focuses on sustainable development through key areas like cyber security, AI & analytics, blockchain, IoT, ERP and GIS and has significantly marked its tag in these sectors.

TNO is an independent, not for profit, Dutch applied research organisation. It connects people and knowledge to create innovations that boost the sustainable competitive strength of industry and well-being of society. The organisation was formally established by law by the Dutch government.

Henk Koning, special envoy for Dutch government for Water Management and Brigit Gijsbers, director-general for Aviation and Maritime Affairs were present from the Dutch side during the signing ceremony. Also present were Dr Shaji Krishnan, senior scientist, TNO, and Dinesh Chandran, delivery head, ULTS. From the Kerala government side, Sanjay Kaul, secretary of ports and managing director of Kerala State Industrial Corporation and Dr Vishwas Mehta, additional chief secretary, departments of Water Resources, CSINS and Housing took part.

Click here for more Education News



Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.