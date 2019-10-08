Design For Betterment Of Our Conscience And Consciousness: Prof KT Ravindran

Prof KT Ravindran, who served School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, as Head of Urban Design, asked a group of students and professionals here to have a framework for their designs based on how it implies on human settlements and dignity of life. Prof Ravindran, founder and president of Institute of Urban Designers, also asked the audience to 'design for a betterment of our conscience and consciousness' while talking on the theme 'Articulating Aesthetics; Integrating Ethics' in an event organised by Design Strategy Lab of Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS) at Kovalam.

Prof Ravindran, also a former Delhi Urban Art Commissioner, said the consumption and resource management in the environment should have through a thought process considering cycles of object with the way lifestyle is influenced.

The event was attended by students of PG Urban Planning and Design of Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC), Kerala.

He also argued that "Though the dependence on industrialized support do have a nature of ease of transaction, which, at a later stage lead to impotency of intellectual calculus".

"Let us design for a betterment of our conscience and consciousness. Tailor action to articulate aesthetics to ethical practices. Shape the present with sharpness. Future is just an anxiety on the present. If we shape cur present with clarity, the anxiety will be resolved," he added.

Design Strategy Lab has been formulated for incubating streamlines for ULCCS's Centenary to be commemorated in 2025.

IIIC at Chavara in Kollam district of Kerala is established under Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) of Department of Labour, Government of Kerala. KASE identified 94-year-old ULCCS as the skilling partner for offering Skill development programmes.

The objective of IIIC is to conduct courses for the skill development of workers and managers in the infrastructure and construction sectors.

