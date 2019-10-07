National Institute Of Design (NID) Begins Application Process For DAT 2020

NID DAT 2019 application process begins online on official website

The National Institute of Design (NID) has begun the online application process for Design Aptitude Test (DAT). The last date to apply for DAT 2020 is November 7, 2019 till 2 pm. Candidates who miss the deadline will be allowed to apply for DAT 2020 with a late fine till 2 pm on November 13, 2019. DAT is conducted for admission to B.Des., M.Des., and PhD in Design.

For B.Des. programme, an applicant must have passed or will appear for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2019-20 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities, etc.) from any recognised board of education.

For M.Des. programme, an applicant must have a Bachelor degree of 3 or 4 years' duration, or a full-time Diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture.

For PhD in Design programme, an applicant must have a master's degree, or bachelor degree with prescribed experience, or an M.Phil. in Design, or should have successfully completed Faculty Development Programme of NID or a similar programme from in the field of Design of 2 years from a recognized University.

Apart from the educational qualification, a student applying for B.Des. or M.Des. programme must also fulfil the age limit prescribed for these courses. Candidates can check the age limit for these courses form the official handbook for DAT 2020.

Students who fulfil all the prescribed eligibility criteria can submit application form from the official NID website, 'nid.edu'.

The application fee for General and OBC candidates is Rs. 2,000 and for SC, ST, and PwD candidates is Rs. 1000.

