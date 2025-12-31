UKPSC Announces Lecturer Recruitment 2026 For Government Colleges In Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is inviting applications for the lecturer position in government colleges. Candidates can visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in to apply for the post.

The application window, which opened on December 31, 2025, will be open till January 20, 2026. A total of 808 vacancies including 725 in the General Branch and 83 in the Women's Branch, were announced by the commission.

Selection Process:

Written examination

Document verification

Based on the written examination and verification process, the commission will release the merit list.

Hindi, English, Sanskrit, physics, chemistry, math, biology, civics, economics, history, geography, sociology, commerce, arts, agriculture, home science, etc. will be covered in the written examination.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a postgraduate degree in the relevant subject.

Candidates must also possess a B.Ed or L.T. Diploma from a recognised college.

The minimum age for applicants is 21 years.

The maximum age limit is 42 years.

Age relaxation is applicable for SC/ST, OBC, and other reserved categories as per government norms.

Steps to Apply:

Step 1: Go to psc.uk.gov.in, the UKPSC's official website.

Step 2: Select the UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2026 link from the webpage.

Step 3: Next, attentively read the entire notification.

Step 4: Enter your personal and educational information after clicking the Apply Online link.

Step 5: After that, upload scanned copies of the certificates, signature, and photo, pay according to the category, and submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation document and print it off for your records.