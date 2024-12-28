UK University Offers Engineering Excellence Scholarship To Foreign Students For 2025

The Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield, UK, is offering scholarships to international students for undergraduate courses commencing in September 2025. These scholarships, valued up to 3,000 pounds, aim to reward academic excellence and provide financial support to eligible candidates.

Students exceeding the academic requirements of the University and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) offers will qualify for the scholarship. Those achieving A-level grades of A*AA or equivalent in their home country will also be eligible for the Excellence Scholarship.

To qualify, applicants must:

Choose the University of Sheffield as their firm choice in the UCAS application process for 2025.

Be classed as overseas students for tuition fee purposes.

Be enrolled in an undergraduate programme with all prerequisite subjects for their chosen degree.

The scholarship will be provided as a cash bursary at the start of the course, based on academic performance:

1,000 Pounds

2,000 Pounds

3,000 Pounds

Students maintaining a 70% overall average in subsequent academic years will receive an additional 1,000 Pounds annually.

No separate application is required, as eligible students will automatically be considered for the scholarship upon commencement of their studies in the Faculty of Engineering.

