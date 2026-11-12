United India Insurance Company Prelims Result 2026 Out: Here's How To Check

UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026: The United India Insurance Company Ltd has announced Prelims 2026 results for the recruitment of Administrative Officers. The UIIC AO Prelims 2026 was held on October 22. Registered candidates can visit the official website, uiic.co.in, to check their qualifying status.

The Public Sector General Insurance Company wholly owned by the Government of India has proposed to recruit around 200 Administrative Officers (Generalists) and 25 Administrative Officers (Hindi Officers). The preliminary exam consisted of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration was 60 minutes. The exam comprised three sections: English Language, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude.

Steps To Check Result PDF

Visit the official website at uiic.co.in Go to the 'careers' tab available on the home page Click on the UIIC AO Prelims Result 2026 link A PDF file will the roll numbers of the qualified candidates will appear on the screen

Click Here To Check Your Qualifying Status | Prelims 2026 Result

Applicants who have qualified the preliminary examination are now eligible to appear for the Main exam. According to the official schedule, the Tier 2 main examination will be held on November 30, 2026.

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According to official information, the selection process consists of online tests (Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, Descriptive Test) and Interview.

Candidates qualifying the Prelims, Main, and Descriptive Test will be shortlisted for Interview before the final selection.