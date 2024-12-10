UGC Releases Guidelines On Recognition Of Prior Learning In Higher Education

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved draft guidelines for implementing Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). In its meeting on November 14, 2024, the commission approved the guidelines for introducing RPL by specifying several mechanisms. RPL will allow individuals to gain formal recognition for skills and competencies acquired through informal, non-formal, or experiential learning. Through this, individuals will be able to access higher education, earn formal qualifications, and improve their employability. It will enable individuals to convert their skills into qualifications.



The National Credit Framework (NCrF) supports RPL by facilitating the creditisation of all learning forms—academic, vocational, and experiential. RPL helps bridge the gap between real-world experience and formal education and enhance career prospects.



Talking about the draft guidelines for implementation of RPL in higher education, M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, UGC, says, "We must address the challenges faced by India's large informal workforce, which requires formal education and career progression opportunities. Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) is integral to the vision of The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The guidelines also emphasize robust governance, quality assurance, and collaboration among policymakers, educational institutions, employers, and assessment bodies to ensure fairness, consistency, and inclusivity while implementing RPL. This UGC's initiative aligns with NEP 2020's goal of promoting a holistic and equitable education system."



The objectives of RPL guidelines in higher education are as follows:



Provide access to higher education: Enable individuals who have acquired competencies through non-formal and informal learning methods to access higher education programs.



Offer flexible pathways: Create diverse and flexible pathways for individuals with various educational backgrounds and learning experiences to access higher education based on their demonstrated competencies.



Foster continuous learning: Promote a culture of continuous learning to equip individuals with the updated skills and knowledge necessary to meet evolving career demands.



Encourage lifelong learning: Support lifelong learning to develop a competent and adaptable workforce capable of meeting the challenges of a rapidly changing labor market.



Promote equity: Acknowledge and value experiential learning to offer marginalised groups the opportunity to obtain recognised qualifications and improve their socioeconomic status.



Facilitate workforce transition: Assist in transitioning the workforce from informal work settings to the formal sector by recognising and validating their skills and knowledge.



Enhance social inclusion: Promote social inclusion and equity for disadvantaged groups by recognising experiential learning and providing opportunities to obtain qualifications.



Meet regulatory requirements: Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements in certain sectors by employing qualified individuals.



Address industry needs: Meet specific industry or sectoral requirements by recognising prior learning, thereby enhancing employability and ensuring that individuals can effectively contribute and meet regulatory standards.



Improve Job prospects: Validate and certify skills acquired through practical experience, thereby improving job prospects and career advancement opportunities, and making individuals more attractive to employers.

