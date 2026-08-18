UGC-NET Re-exam 2026: 5 Things 3 Subject Candidates Should Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 examination again for candidates who appeared for English, Commerce and Sociology.

The decision was taken after an expert committee reviewed complaints about the three question papers and found several errors, including factual, language and translation-related mistakes. The committee also found repeated questions from earlier examinations.

The fresh examination will be held in September. Here are five key points candidates should know.

1. Why is NTA conducting a retest?

The committee found multiple issues in the English, Commerce and Sociology papers. These included incorrect book titles, misspelt names, grammatical and punctuation errors, translation problems and questions with unclear wording. Some questions were also repeated from previous UGC-NET exams.

NTA said the errors were too widespread to be fixed simply by dropping a few questions during the answer-key process. Therefore, the three papers will be conducted afresh.

2. When will the retest be held?

The retest will take place on September 9 and 10, 2026.

English: September 9, 9 am to 12 noon

September 9, 9 am to 12 noon Commerce: September 9, 3 pm to 6 pm

September 9, 3 pm to 6 pm Sociology: September 10, 9 am to 12 noon

Only candidates who appeared for these three subjects in June have to appear again.

3. Do candidates have to pay again?

No. Candidates will not have to pay another examination fee for the retest. They should also wait for NTA's instructions before submitting any new application.

4. Will the retest affect qualifying chances?

NTA has said the number of candidates qualifying for Assistant Professor eligibility in these three subjects will be calculated at 6 per cent of candidates who appeared in June or the retest, whichever is higher.

The number of JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD admission slots already allocated to these subjects will also not be reduced.

5. When will admit cards be released?

NTA will separately announce details about the exam city, centre and admit card. Candidates should regularly check the official UGC-NET website for updates.

For now, candidates should mark the September exam dates and start preparing for the complete UGC-NET paper again.