UGC NET June Re-Exam 2024: Admit Cards For 4 Centers Released, Check Direct Link Here

UGC NET June Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam at four centers, which were previously cancelled due to technical glitches or floods. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official UGC NET website to download their admit cards by entering their login credentials. The admit cards are available on the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Earlier, the NTA had cancelled the exam scheduled to be held at the following locations: Dr. Ghanshyam Singh College of Education, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh; Shankara Group of Institutions, Jaipur, Rajasthan; Amatyas Global IT Solution, Jamnagar, Gujarat; and Jainee College of Engineering and Technology, Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

The re-examination is scheduled to be held on 4th September 2024, in Shift II (3pm to 6pm).

UGC NET June Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Visit the NTA UGC NET official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on "UGC NET June 2024 Examination Admit Card"

Enter your login details

Review and download the admit card

Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

The admit card for 2024 will provide detailed information, including personal details, selected subject, roll number, exam center, exam timings, and test day guidelines. Candidates are required to thoroughly read and adhere to the instructions on the admit card. The admit cards will not be sent by post, and no duplicate cards will be issued at the exam center.

The entrance exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.