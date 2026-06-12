UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Awaited: Know Release Date And Steps To Download

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the examination. With the exam city details now available, candidates are eagerly awaiting the release of the UGC NET June 2026 admit card. The admit card is expected to be issued shortly on the official website.

Candidates should keep checking the portal regularly to download their hall tickets once released. The UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30 at various centres across the country.

UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip Released

NTA has activated the link for downloading the UGC NET June 2026 city intimation slip. The slip informs candidates about the city where their examination centre has been allotted. However, it is not a substitute for the admit card and cannot be used for entry into the examination hall.

Candidates can access the city intimation slip by logging in with their application number and date of birth on the official website.

How To Download UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card after it is released:

Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card" link.

Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Submit the details to log in.

Download and check the admit card carefully.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancies to NTA immediately.