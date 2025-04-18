UGC-NET June 2025: Registration Underway; Check Key Instructions, Deadline

UGC-NET June 2025 Registration: The registration process for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2025 began on April 16. The deadline to submit applications is May 7, while the last date to pay the examination fee is May 8. The application correction window will be open from May 9 to May 10, 2025. The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted between June 21 and June 30.

Application Fee

General/Unreserved: Rs 1,150

General-EWS/OBC-NCL: Rs 600

SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: Rs 325

Duration Of Examination

The total duration of the examination is 180 minutes. There will be no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Important Instructions

Candidates can apply for UGC-NET June 2025 online only through the website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Applications in any other mode will not be accepted.

Each candidate is allowed to submit only one application form.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions provided in the information bulletin available on the NTA website. Non-compliance will lead to disqualification.

The email ID and mobile number provided in the online application form must belong to the candidate or their parents/guardians. All communication from NTA will be sent via the registered email and mobile number only.

For any difficulty in applying for UGC-NET June 2025, candidates can contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in for clarification.

About UGC-NET

The UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the following:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor

Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD.

Admission To PhD only

Candidates qualifying under the "Assistant Professor and admission to PhD" category will be eligible for appointment as Assistant Professor and for admission to PhD, but not for the award of JRF.

Candidates qualifying under the "PhD only" category will be eligible only for PhD admission and not for JRF or Assistant Professor appointments.

Candidates qualifying for JRF will be admitted to the PhD programme based on an interview, in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022.

Mode Of Examination

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Examination Pattern

The test paper consists of two sections, both comprising objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be no break between the two papers. All questions are compulsory.

Paper 1

Number of Questions: 50

Total Marks: 100

Purpose: To assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

It will test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness.



Paper 2

Number of Questions: 100

Total Marks: 200

Purpose: Based on the subject selected by the candidate; designed to assess domain knowledge.

Marking Scheme