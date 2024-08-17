Advertisement

UGC NET Exam 2024 Admit Card Out, Check Steps To Download

UGC NET Exam 2024: The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will comprise objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

UGC NET Exam 2024 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the UGC NET 2024 exams. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. They are required to enter their application number and password to access the admit card.

The official notification reads: "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC - NET June 2024 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects at different cities across the country between 21st August 2024 and 4th September 2024. The candidates have already been intimated about the city and date of examination."

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

  • Visit the NTA UGC NET official website,ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on "UGC NET July 2024 Examination Admit Card"
  • Enter your login details
  • Check the admit card and save it
  • Take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Students will be required to present their hall ticket, a valid government-issued photo ID, and two passport-size photographs (ideally matching the one uploaded during registration) in the exam hall.

UGC NET June 2024: Examination Pattern

The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will comprise objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers.

The entrance exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.
The UGC NET will cover 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.

