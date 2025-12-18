UGC-NET December 2025 Subject Wise Date Sheet Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

UGC NET will be held in (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC-NET December 2025 examination. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026.
UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for 'Award of Junior Research Fellowship' , 'Appointment as Assistant Professor', 'Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD' and 'Admission to PhD only' in Indian iniversities and colleges.
Here is the schedule for the UGC NET December 2025 exam
December 31, 2025
- Law
- Social Work
- Telugu
- Tourism Administration and Management
- Spanish
- Prakrit
- Kashmiri
- Konkani
January 2, 2026
Shift 1
- Computer Science and Applications
- Library and Information Science
- Urdu
- Forensic Science
- Bengali
- Arabic
- Bodo
- Human Rights and Duties
Shift 2
- Sociology
- Psychology
- Philosophy
- Oriya
- Yoga
- Punjab
- Social Medicine and Community Health
- Women Studies
January 3, 2026
Shift 1
- Commerce
- Sanskrit
- Santali
- Criminology
- Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies; West Asian Studies; South East Asian Studies; African Studies; South Asian Studies; Soviet Studies; American Studies
- Disaster Management
- Museology and Conservation
Shift 2
- Geography
- Education
- Fork Literature
- Maithli
- Indian Culture
- Persian
- Comparative Study of Religious
January 5, 2026
Shift 1
- English
- Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/Vyakarna/Mimansa/Navya Navya/Sankhya Yoga/Tulanatmaka Darsan/Shuk;a Yajurveda/Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/Sahitya/ Puranotihasa/Agama).
- Anthropology
- Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non Formal Education
- French
- Dogri
- Russian
- Chinese
Shift 2
- History
- Visual Art (including Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture/Applied Art/History of Art)
- Assamese
- Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
- Archaeology
- Gujarati
- Rajasthani
January 6, 2026
Shift 1
- Political Science
- Defence and Strategic Studies
- Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
- Hindu Studies
- Nepali
- Comparative Literature
- Japanese
- Sindhi
Shift 2
- Hindi
- Tamil
- Mass Communication and Journalism
- Kannada
- Malayalam
- Manipuri
- Indian Knowledge systems
- German
January 7, 2026
Shift 1
- Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/Development Planning/ Development Studies/ Econometrics/Applies Economics/Development Eco/Business Economics
- Management (including Business Admn Mgt/Marketing Marketing Mgt/ Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt/ Personnel Mgt/ Financial Mgt/Co-operative Management)
- Public Administration
- Population Studies
- Linguistics
- Buddhist, Jaina; Gandhian and Peace Studies
- Ayurveda Biology
- Pali
Shift 2
- Environmental Sciences
- Home Sciences
- Physical Education
- Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
- Electronic Science
- Music
- Marathi
- Performing Art- Dance/Drama/Theatre