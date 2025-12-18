Advertisement

UGC-NET December 2025 Subject Wise Date Sheet Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

NTA releases the subject wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2025 exam to be conducted in CBT mode from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026.

UGC NET will be held in (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026.
  • National Testing Agency released UGC-NET December 2025 subject-wise exam schedule
  • Exam to be conducted in CBT mode from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026
  • UGC-NET determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor posts
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC-NET December 2025 examination. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026. 
UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for 'Award of Junior Research Fellowship' ,  'Appointment as Assistant Professor', 'Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD' and 'Admission to PhD only' in Indian iniversities and colleges.

Here is the schedule for the UGC NET December 2025 exam

December 31, 2025

  • Law
  • Social Work
  • Telugu
  • Tourism Administration and Management
  • Spanish
  • Prakrit
  • Kashmiri
  • Konkani

January 2, 2026

Shift 1

  • Computer Science and Applications
  • Library and Information Science
  • Urdu
  • Forensic Science
  • Bengali
  • Arabic
  • Bodo
  • Human Rights and Duties


Shift 2

  • Sociology
  • Psychology
  • Philosophy
  • Oriya
  • Yoga
  • Punjab
  • Social Medicine and Community Health
  • Women Studies

January 3, 2026

Shift 1

  • Commerce
  • Sanskrit
  • Santali
  • Criminology
  • Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies; West Asian Studies; South East Asian Studies; African Studies; South Asian Studies; Soviet Studies; American Studies
  • Disaster Management
  • Museology and Conservation


Shift 2

  • Geography
  • Education
  • Fork Literature
  • Maithli
  • Indian Culture
  • Persian
  • Comparative Study of Religious

January 5, 2026

Shift 1

  • English
  • Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/Vyakarna/Mimansa/Navya Navya/Sankhya Yoga/Tulanatmaka Darsan/Shuk;a Yajurveda/Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/Sahitya/ Puranotihasa/Agama).
  • Anthropology
  • Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non Formal Education
  • French
  • Dogri
  • Russian
  • Chinese


Shift 2

  • History
  • Visual Art (including Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture/Applied Art/History of Art)
  • Assamese
  • Tribal and Regional Language/Literature
  • Archaeology
  • Gujarati
  • Rajasthani

January 6, 2026

Shift 1

  • Political Science
  • Defence and Strategic Studies
  • Arab Culture and Islamic Studies
  • Hindu Studies
  • Nepali
  • Comparative Literature
  • Japanese
  • Sindhi


Shift 2

  • Hindi
  • Tamil
  • Mass Communication and Journalism
  • Kannada
  • Malayalam
  • Manipuri
  • Indian Knowledge systems
  • German

January 7, 2026

Shift 1

  • Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/Development Planning/ Development Studies/ Econometrics/Applies Economics/Development Eco/Business Economics
  • Management (including Business Admn Mgt/Marketing Marketing Mgt/ Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt/ Personnel Mgt/ Financial Mgt/Co-operative Management)
  • Public Administration
  • Population Studies
  • Linguistics
  • Buddhist, Jaina; Gandhian and Peace Studies
  • Ayurveda Biology
  • Pali

Shift 2

  • Environmental Sciences
  • Home Sciences
  • Physical Education
  • Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management
  • Electronic Science
  • Music
  • Marathi
  • Performing Art- Dance/Drama/Theatre
     
