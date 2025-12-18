UGC-NET December 2025 Subject Wise Date Sheet Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the subject-wise schedule for the UGC-NET December 2025 examination. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 31, 2025 to January 7, 2026.

UGC-NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for 'Award of Junior Research Fellowship' , 'Appointment as Assistant Professor', 'Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD' and 'Admission to PhD only' in Indian iniversities and colleges.

Here is the schedule for the UGC NET December 2025 exam

December 31, 2025

Law

Social Work

Telugu

Tourism Administration and Management

Spanish

Prakrit

Kashmiri

Konkani

January 2, 2026

Shift 1

Computer Science and Applications

Library and Information Science

Urdu

Forensic Science

Bengali

Arabic

Bodo

Human Rights and Duties



Shift 2

Sociology

Psychology

Philosophy

Oriya

Yoga

Punjab

Social Medicine and Community Health

Women Studies

January 3, 2026

Shift 1

Commerce

Sanskrit

Santali

Criminology

Politics including International Relations/International Studies including Defence/Strategic Studies; West Asian Studies; South East Asian Studies; African Studies; South Asian Studies; Soviet Studies; American Studies

Disaster Management

Museology and Conservation



Shift 2

Geography

Education

Fork Literature

Maithli

Indian Culture

Persian

Comparative Study of Religious

January 5, 2026

Shift 1

English

Sanskrit traditional subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/Vyakarna/Mimansa/Navya Navya/Sankhya Yoga/Tulanatmaka Darsan/Shuk;a Yajurveda/Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/Sahitya/ Puranotihasa/Agama).

Anthropology

Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/Non Formal Education

French

Dogri

Russian

Chinese



Shift 2

History

Visual Art (including Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture/Applied Art/History of Art)

Assamese

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

Archaeology

Gujarati

Rajasthani

January 6, 2026

Shift 1

Political Science

Defence and Strategic Studies

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

Hindu Studies

Nepali

Comparative Literature

Japanese

Sindhi



Shift 2

Hindi

Tamil

Mass Communication and Journalism

Kannada

Malayalam

Manipuri

Indian Knowledge systems

German

January 7, 2026

Shift 1

Economics/Rural Economics/Co-operation/Demography/Development Planning/ Development Studies/ Econometrics/Applies Economics/Development Eco/Business Economics

Management (including Business Admn Mgt/Marketing Marketing Mgt/ Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt/ Personnel Mgt/ Financial Mgt/Co-operative Management)

Public Administration

Population Studies

Linguistics

Buddhist, Jaina; Gandhian and Peace Studies

Ayurveda Biology

Pali

Shift 2