CSIR UGC NET 2025 Exam Today, Key Guidelines & Must Carry Admit Card Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) 2025 today. The admit cards were released on Monday.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) mode exam for all five subjects, Life Sciences, Earth Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematics Sciences and Physical Sciences will be held in two shifts, 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm on December 18.

Candidates are advised to check the exam timing and reporting time carefully as entry will be prohibited after missing the deadline.

Documents to carry at the exam center:

CSIR UGC NET Admit Card

Passport-size photo and identity proof like Aadhar card, passport etc.

Candidates are also advised to check the details on the admit card. If there is any discrepancy, approach the NTA helpline.

The candidates are advised to note the following:

The candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made thereon.

Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility, which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference.

Result:

Based on the recent years' practice, the NTA releases results after four to six weeks. It means that the result will be expected at the end of January. The official date will be released following today's examination.