UGC NET 2026 Exam From June 22: Check Subject-Wise Schedule And Reporting Time

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to begin the UGC NET June 2026 exam from June 22. The computer-based test (CBT) will continue until June 30, 2026, across various exam centres in the country. Candidates appearing for the exam are advised to carefully check their subject-wise exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre details mentioned on their admit cards.

UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across India.

UGC NET June 2026 Exam Schedule

According to the schedule released by NTA, the UGC NET June 2026 exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. Candidates must reach the examination centre well before the reporting time to complete security checks and verification procedures. Check the exam schedule in the table below:

Shift Exam Time Reporting Time Shift 1 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon 7:00 AM Shift 2 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM 1:00 PM

Candidates should arrive at least two hours before the examination. Frisking, biometric verification, and document checking will be carried out before entry. NTA has clearly stated that late arrivals will not be allowed once the entry gate closes.

UGC NET June 2026 Subject-Wise Schedule

The UGC NET June 2026 examination will begin with several subjects scheduled across both shifts on the first day.

Shift 1 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)

The following subjects will be conducted in the morning session:

Political Science

Arabic

Nepali

Manipuri

Santali

Indian Knowledge System

Shift 2 (3:00 PM to 6:00 PM)

The afternoon session will include the following:

Commerce

Telugu

Home Science

Electronic Science

Environmental Sciences

Criminology

UGC NET Admit Card 2026

NTA has already released the UGC NET June 2026 admit cards for candidates scheduled to appear between June 22 and June 30. Aspirants must download their hall tickets from the official website and check all details carefully.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with an original photo identity proof on the day of the exam. Entry to the examination centre may not be permitted without these documents.