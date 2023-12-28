UGC Named 'Unrecognised' University Offering 'Invalid' PhD, Alerts Not To Enroll

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has named a university which is not awarding PhD degrees in accordance with the commission's regulations. As per the notification issued by the UGC, OPJS University (Private University), Rawatsar Kunjla, Near Sankhu Fort, Rajgarh (Sadulpur), Jhunjunu Road, Churu, Rajasthan -331303 has not followed correct procedures for awarding PhD degrees. The university body has debarred the university from enrolling scholars under its PhD programme. The UGC has also asked the students to not to take admission in these PhD programme offered by this university as it will not be recognised.

The university has been debarred as it neither provided the required information nor attended the UGC meeting, the notification by UGC mentioned. The university body had constituted a Standing Committee to monitor whether universities are following the procedure and awarding PhD degrees in accordance with the UGC Regulations.

"In the first phase of the process, 14 universities were asked to submit the information/data about PhD degree awarded during the year 2018 in a format prescribed by the Committee. It has been observed that inspite of repeated requests and a show-cause notice, OPJS University (Private University), Rawatsar Kunjla, Near Sankhu Fort, Rajgarh (Sadulpur), Jhunjunu Road, Churu, Rajasthan -331303 did neither provided the required information nor attended the meeting. This non-adherence by the University has been viewed very seriously by the UGC. Accordingly, it has been decided to debar the University from enrolling scholars under its PhD programes with immediate effect till such time the UGC clears the university to offer such programme."

The commission also noted that it will also suggest measures to control violations.

"Prospective students and parents are hereby advised not to take admission in the PhD programme offered by the OPJS University from now onwards. In the absence of UGC approval, PhD awarded by the university shall not be treated recognised/valid for the purpose of higher education and employment," the notification added.