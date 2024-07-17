UGC Directs Institutions To Enhance Outreach Of Academic Bank Of Credit

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification citing certain measures that should be undertaken by students and institutions to attain the objectives of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) scheme. The government under the New Education policy, 2020, launched the ABC scheme in 2021.

The institutions have been asked to undertake certain steps for enhancing the outreach of ABC portal. The notice directs the candidates to enroll for the ABC and upload academic data with students' earned credit obtained during or after the academic year 2021-22 along with students' ABC ID.

An official notification released by the UGC reads, "UGC and Digilocker are putting lot of efforts and hand-holding of institutions to make their experience on the ABC portal smooth and easy. The institutions are requested to take the steps and enhance the outreach of ABC portal."

The UGC notification lists down the following steps for the institutions:

-Register your institution on NAD/ABC portal only.

-Designate Nodal Officer and set up a dedicated NAD/ABC Cell for implementation of NAD/ABC scheme and reflect their details ie (Name, Designation, Mobile number and EMail ID) on respective institutions website.

-Advise the students to register on ABC.

-The assistance of UGC-NEP SAARTHIs, nominated by the HEI and notified by UGC, may be sought in helping the students to create ABC-IDs within the premises of HEIs at the time of admissions.

-ABC ID should be made a mandatory field in the admission forms, examination forms or if possible on Student's I-card also.

-Display the posters and templates and placing them on the canteen, library, notice board and around the playground or the place where there is maximum movement of students.

-Organising the seminar/workshop for information and publicity about ABC in campus as well as respective affiliated colleges."

The Academic Bank of credits (ABC) allows students to learn at their convenience within the provisions of multiple entry and exit and pick it up again within seven years. The online credit accumulation, transfer and redemption has been launched with an aim to enhance the Gross Enrolment Ratio.



