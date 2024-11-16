UGAT 2025: AIMA Releases Schedule For Under Graduate Aptitude Test



All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the schedule for the Under Graduate Aptitude Test 2025.

UGAT is a standardised test being administered by AIMA annually to screen candidates for various under graduate programs such as Integrated MBA (IMBA), BBA, BCA, BHM, BCom, etc.



The Paper Based Test (PBT) is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can register on the official website of the institute, once it is released. The deadline for filling the application forms is set for June 6, 2025. The admit cards will be available on the official website by June 9, 2025.



Candidates are required to have a minimum qualification of 10+2 or equivalent from a recognised board in order to be eligible for the exam. Students appearing / appeared in 10+2 can also apply.



Applicants are required to have the following documents to register online for the exam:

Valid Email Id

Scanned image of photograph (up to 50 kb)

Scanned image of signature ( up to 50 kb)

Credit Card/Debit Card (ATM Card) or Net Banking details

Demand Draft in favour of 'All India Management Association'



How to apply:

Candidate can choose any one of the following modes to apply:

Register online at website link with credit card or debit card (ATM Card), Net Banking payment of 750 or

Register online at website link along with a Demand Draft of 750 in favour of ‘All India Management Association' payable at Delhi