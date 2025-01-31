AIMA MAT February 2025 Registrations Open, Check Details To Apply

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has started the online registrations for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) February 2025 session. Candidates who wish to appear in the MAT 2025 exam for admission to B-schools can visit the official website of the AIMA. The exam will be held in two test mode: Paper-Based Test (PBT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) modes.

Graduates in any discipline or final year students of graduate courses can apply for the entrance exam. The deadline to fill the online applications for PBT mode is March 2, 2025, while that for CBT mode is March 9, 2025. The registration fees for PBT or CBT is Rs 2,100 while that for PBT + CBT mode it is Rs 3,600.

The admit cards for PBT mode will be available from March 5,2025, while that for CBT mode will be out on March 17, 2025. The PBT mode MAT will be held on March 9,2025 while that for CBT mode will be conducted on March 23, 2025. MAT results are expected to be available by the last week of March.

Paper format

The exam will have questions from the following sections:

Language Comprehension, Intelligence & Critical Reasoning, Mathematical Skills, Data Analysis & Sufficiency and Economic & Business Environment.

Essential documents for the exam

Valid Email Id

Scanned image of photograph (10 to 50 kb)

Scanned image of signature (5 to 20 kb)

Credit Card/Debit Card (ATM Card) or Net Banking details

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised national level test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes.