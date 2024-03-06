MAT CBT 2024: Admit Card For Management Aptitude Test To Be Out On March 8

All India Management Association (AIMA) will release the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test 2024 Computer-Based Test (MAT CBT) on March 8, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam for admission to reputed colleges can login to the MAT portal to download the admit cards.

The exam is scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024.

MAT conducted by AIMA has been an integral part of gaining admission to 25,000 highly sought-after seats at the leading B-Schools in India. The entrance exam is gateway to reputed colleges such as the School of Business and Management (Christ University), XIME (Bengaluru), BIMTECH (Noida), SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (Mumbai), Dr D Y Patil B School (Pune) Jaipuria Institute of Management (Noida), Praxis Business School (Kolkata), Indian Institute of Forest Management IIFM (Bhopal), and many more. The nationally recognised exam is accepted by over 600 prestigious B-schools across the country.

MAT has flexible testing modes including Internet-Based Test (IBT), Paper-Based Test (PBT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) with a score validity of one year.


