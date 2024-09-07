MAT December 2024: Registrations Underway For Management Aptitude Test

All India Management Association (AIMA) is conducting the registrations for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) December 2024. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the AIMA for detailed information. The last date for registering for the CBT 1 exam is November 30, 2024. The admit cards for this exam will be available on December 3, 2024. The exam will be conducted on December 7, 2024.

The registrations for the CBT 2 exam is December 15, 2024.The admit cards for the exam will be released on December 18, 2024. The CBT 2 test is scheduled for December 22, 2024.

The last date for registration to PBT (Paper Based Test) is December 7, 2024. The admit cards for the PBT will be available from December 10, 2024. The PBT exam is scheduled for December 14, 2024.

The results for the MAT December 2024 will be available on the official website of MAT by first week of January 2025. Candidates have to download the MAT score from website https://mat.aima.in/ (Applicant dashboard)

Graduates in any discipline and final year students of graduate courses are eligible to apply for the exam.



The exam is conducted in the following formats including:

Paper Based Test (PBT) or

Computer Based Test (CBT) or

Paper Based Test and Computer Based Test (PBT+CBT) or

Computer Based Test 1 and Computer Based Test 2 (CBT 1 + CBT 2)



Candidates can opt for an additional mode of test (PBT+CBT, CBT + CBT) by paying an extra fee of Rs 1,500 in addition to Rs 2,100.



Candidates will be required to pay Rs 2,100 application fees for Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Bases Test (CBT). For appearing in the PBT+CBT or CBT+CBT exam, the application fees is 3,600.

MAT serves as a gateway to 20,000+ prestigious management seats in 600+ B-Schools nationwide.



The entrance exam screens candidates for admission to School of Business and Management -Christ University (Bengaluru), Delhi School of Business (VIPS-TC), (New Delhi), BIMTECH (Noida), XIME (Kochi), Calcutta Business School (Kolkata), Dr D Y Patil B School, (Pune), NERIM Group of Institutions (Guwahati) among others. The score is acceptable even to certain other institutes for admission to postgraduate degree / diploma programmes subject to specific cut-off marks and other admission parameters.

